Local leaders condemn preacher’s upcoming tour for anti-LGBTQ sentiments

On Friday, over 20 local faith and community leaders wrote an open letter to elected officials in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington, in opposition to conservative preacher Sean Feucht’s 50-state tour.

They claim that Feucht has used his relationship with the conservative non-profit organization Turning Point USA to push Christian nationalism and harmful anti-LGBTQ sentiments.

Feucht is a former worship leader and the founder of the Let Us Worship movement. The movement began in response to pandemic bans on indoor worship and now tours across America holding outdoor worship concerts. He is also a self-acclaimed musician and activist who ran as a Republican in California’s third congressional district in 2020, receiving 14% of the votes.

The letter was organized by the Western States Center activist group and sought to prevent Feucht from speaking during his stops in Olympia, Salem, and Boise. It asserts that Feucht uses his religion to justify extremist violence, and asks that officials reject his attempts to push bigotry through his preaching. The letter reads as follows:

Feucht has yet to address the criticism leveled at him in the letter.

