Local food banks running low with high demand

Food banks all around the Puget Sound are experiencing shortages as demand increases, largely due to cuts in SNAP benefits.

The Volunteers of America food bank in Everett is facing a significant increase in visitors, with over half affected by recent SNAP cuts.

This has resulted in depleted supplies and an urgent need for donations.

Ronnie Magnuson, a visitor to the food bank, expressed gratitude for the available supplies, amid the SNAP shutdown.

“They actually have baby supplies, which is really great right now since with the SNAP shut down. We don’t get our cash benefits either, so it gets kind of hard to find stuff for my little guy,” said Magnuson.

At the Volunteers of America food bank, donations of meat, canned goods, and cash are critically needed to meet the growing demand.

Supervisor Katie Taylor emphasized the importance of cash donations, stating, “We can definitely do a lot more with the dollars that are given to us.”

The nearby Salvation Army is experiencing similar challenges, with increased lines and shortages of supplies.

Visitors have noted the scarcity, with one stating he was told, “We don’t have very much stuff left.”

Despite the challenges, Taylor acknowledged the strong community support, with local groups and businesses stepping up to help.

As food banks in Everett struggle to keep up with demand, community support remains a vital component in addressing the needs of those affected by SNAP cuts.

Continued donations are essential to sustain these efforts, including meat, canned goods and cash.

