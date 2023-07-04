Local first responders share how fireworks can easily start wildfires

SEATTLE — The Fourth of July is easily one of the busiest days for first responders.

Last year, the Seattle Fire Department responded to 16 firework-related fires, including two structure fires.

“Just this past weekend we did have a townhome on fire in the north end of Seattle and our fire investigators determined it was likely caused by fireworks,” Seattle Fire spokesperson David Cuerpo said.

The State Department of Natural Resources said all six wildfires in the Pacific Cascade Region this weekend were caused by fireworks (excluding the Tunnel Five Fire, which is still under investigation).

(deep sigh) All six wildfires in the Pacific Cascade Region this weekend were caused by fireworks. pic.twitter.com/eQane8glVy — Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources (@waDNR) July 3, 2023

Cuerpo said the weather this week is also a concern.

“With these dry prolonged conditions that we’ve had in the Pacific Northwest, this past week, it only takes a matter of minutes for a small fire whether it be from a firework or discarded smoking material to quickly spread,” said Cuerpo.

Cuerpo encourages people to opt for professional displays, like the one happening at Gas Works Park.

Fireworks will be set off a barge in the middle of Lake Union.

“There are about 10,000 shells that are on that barge,” said Eric Corning, SeaFair President.

The Seafair Summer Fourth festival at Gas Works Park begins at 3 p.m. and at 10:20 p.m. the firework show will begin.

