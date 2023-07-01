Local experts urge people to take precautions during fiery holiday weekend

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is gearing up for what could be a fiery holiday weekend. Preparing for the worst-case scenario, the department has placed roughly a thousand first responders on call.

Experts caution the greatest risk for fire is on the east side of the Cascades.

Grass and shrublands in the Okanogan and the Columbia Basin are particularly vulnerable. According to Hilary Franz, Commissioner of Public Lands, the conditions the Evergreen State is currently experiencing are more reminiscent of August and early fall, than July.

“It’s really just starting to heat up, it’s starting to get going,” said Franz. “We’re urging people everywhere to take precautions.”

Franz said drought-like conditions mixed with a large number of folks recreating and high winds could breed trouble.

“There’s going to be several days, Saturday, Monday in particular where there will be wind gusts over 30 miles per hour across the eastern slopes of the Cascades,” said meteorologist Matt Dehr.

