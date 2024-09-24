Local communities on alert as Snoqualmie/North Bend Police investigate string of home burglaries

NORTH BEND, Wash. — Snoqualmie/North Bend Police Department is investigating a couple of home burglaries that occurred on Sunday.

Around 6:10 a.m. on Monday, police received a call about a burglary that happened in a home on the 1300 block of Bandara Avenue Southeast in the Tannerwood neighborhood of North Bend.

According to police, the victim was asleep but woke up to find his first floor had been ransacked.

Shortly after responding to this call, police were called to a home on the 13700 block of 463rd Avenue Southeast in the Wood River neighborhood. In this instance, the victim told police that their garage door was opened around 1 a.m. and was rummaged while they slept.

This comes after five-car prowl reports were made saying garage door remotes were taken and in one instance a .40 caliber handgun.

“Burglaries of occupied homes are not common but are particularly concerning,” the Snoqualmie/North Bend Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. These crimes not only highlight a significant breach in personal safety, but also heighten concerns within the community about the potential risks associated with home security.”

Through home security footage police were able to get a description of the pickup truck used but could not get the license plates or description of the suspects.

Police are looking for a newer model Dodge Ram pickup and believe the car prowler reports may be connected to the burglaries.

Police remind residents to secure their property and lock cars every night.

Anyone with security camera footage between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. in these neighborhoods, or anyone with other information about these incidents, is asked to call the Snoqualmie Police Department at 425-888-3333.

