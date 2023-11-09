Loaded gun flies out of burglary suspect’s waistband during struggle with Kent officer

KENT, Wash. — Kent Police officers arrest an armed burglary suspect after a chase that turned into a struggle on the ground.

On Nov. 2 at about 4:13 a.m., Kent officers were dispatched to a commercial burglary in progress at Kent RV on 88th Avenue South.

Witnesses said burglars were jumping a fence on one side of the lot.

Officers arrived and quickly spotted a man who ignored commands to stop. A Kent officer ran after the suspect, and as the officer took him down to the ground, the suspect was seen grabbing at his waistline, according to Kent Police.

Once they were struggling on the ground, the officer found the gun next to the suspect and was able to get it out of the suspect’s reach. The handgun was later determined to be loaded with a bullet in its chamber.

Other officers helped handcuff the suspect, who police say was aggressive and refused to cooperate.

The suspect, a 28-year-old Seattle man, had a no-bail felony warrant from the Department of Corrections, for escaping community custody on a second-degree assault charge.

His criminal history includes several prior felony charges for second-degree assault, second-degree burglary, bail jumping, possession of stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm, and second-degree theft.

He is not allowed to own a gun due to his criminal history.

The suspect was booked into jail and is now facing additional charges for first-degree burglary, false statements, and another unlawful possession of a firearm charge.

Police are still looking for a second suspect who fled during the fight.

