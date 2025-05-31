Llamas, porcupines seized in neglect case now living at Woodland Park Zoo

SEATTLE — Woodland Park Zoo has welcomed a trio of llamas and six porcupines that were seized as part of a suspected neglect case in Oregon state.

The animals are under veterinary observation and quarantine. The llamas are available for public view, but the porcupines are in an off-view area. It’s not yet known if they will be placed in public view.

Two Woodland Park Zoo Animal Care team staff made two trips to Oregon to pick up the llamas and porcupines. They also assisted Oregon officials in safely catching and loading additional animals destined for other care facilities.

The zoo is providing temporary housing to the llamas and porcupines while the case involving them moves forward.

