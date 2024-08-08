Light Rail service shut down in Seattle due to suspicious situation

SEATTLE — Sound Transit shut down light rain service between SoDo and Capitol Hill Wednesday afternoon due to a suspicious situation near Westlake Station.

Around 2:30 p.m. the King County Sheriff’s Office says a man was pulling a luggage cart that began popping and smoking.

Deputies responded along with officers from the Seattle Police Department Bomb Squad.

It turns out the man was carrying a degraded lithium battery. There were no injuries.

Just before 4 p.m. the scene was cleared, and trains began moving again.

