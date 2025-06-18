At least one person injured in Beacon Hill shooting in Seattle

The Seattle Police Department says two people were shot early Wednesday afternoon and are now trying to find out whether the incidents are related.

Officers say they found the first victim when they were called to 42nd Avenue South and Beacon Avenue South in the Beacon Hill neighborhood of the city. No word on that person’s condition.

Officers say while they were responding, they learned about a second person who’d been shot and showed up at Harborview Medical Center. No word on this person’s condition either.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

©2025 Cox Media Group