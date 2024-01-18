At least 6 potholes spring up along I-5 through Snohomish County

The right lane of northbound I-5 has been closed at Mile Post 196 after multiple potholes were found, according to Trooper Kelsey Harding.

She says there are at least six potholes between the Snohomish River Bridge and 12th Street Road.

Repair crews are on the way to fix the holes but officials say they don’t know when they will be done.

