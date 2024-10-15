Lawsuit claims UW School of Medicine’s BIPOC Physicians Directory is racist

SEATTLE, Wash. — Medical and political advocacy group ‘Do No Harm’ filed a lawsuit against the University of Washington’s School of Medicine, accusing them of being racist.

According to court documents, the lawsuit claims that the university’s BIPOC Physicians Directory, which provides networking resources specifically for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) students, discriminates against white students and physicians.

“Deciding on a career or residency program is one of the most important decisions medical students make during their time in medical school,” the lawsuit states.

“To make an informed choice, Defendants acknowledge that medical students must take it upon themselves to learn about the various careers, specialties, and residency programs that are available.”

The plaintiff argues that this practice violates the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act.

“In addition to excluding white students who wish to take advantage of a valuable networking tool, the Directory excludes white physicians, even those who would be great resources for medical students of all races,” the lawsuit states.

Do No Harm is seeking a court order to make the directory accessible to all students and physicians, regardless of race.

The lawsuit aims for declaratory and injunctive relief to prevent the university from maintaining race-based exclusions in this program.

KIRO 7 has reached out to the university for comment on the lawsuit and is waiting to hear back.

