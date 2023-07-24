Monday is the last day to register for Washington Primary

SEATTLE, WA. — If you have not yet registered to vote, Monday is the last day to do so if you want to vote in the Washington Primary.

There are 46 upcoming races in King County including seven Seattle City Council seats. After the primary on Aug. 1, the top two candidates will advance to the general election.

You can register online at votewa.gov.

If you have already received your ballot it must be postmarked for Tuesday, Aug. 1, and deposited in an official drop box before 8 p.m.

