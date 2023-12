ISSAQUAH, Wash. — A large furry porch pirate paid a visit to a home in the Issaquah Highlands, but we’re not sure if he stole (or ate) anything.

Video shows a large bear prowling around the home and strolling right up to its front door.

The home is not far from Grand Ridge Elementary School.

Experts say if you come across a bear, don’t run. Instead, stand tall, wave your arms above your head, and shout.

