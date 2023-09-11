Lanes closed on northbound I-5 near Seattle’s Eastlake for expansion joint repairs

SEATTLE — Expansion joints are once again causing traffic to back up in Seattle.

At 8:50 a.m. on Monday, the Washington State Department of Transportation said it was making expansion joint repairs on northbound Interstate 5 at Lakeview Boulevard.

The two left lanes are blocked in the Eastlake area.

There is no estimate for when the repairs will be finished.

Drivers should expect delays or take an alternate route.

Essentially, expansion joints hold concrete slabs together, allowing them to expand and contract according to the weather and weight of vehicles.

