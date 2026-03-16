Landslide shuts down eastbound SR 18 near Tiger Mountain Summit

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A small landslide has closed a portion of eastbound State Route 18 (SR 18) near Tiger Mountain Summit.

The landslide shut down eastbound SR 18 at Issaquah/Hobart Road Monday afternoon, Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson announced.

At approximately 1 p.m., Trooper Johnson advised travelers in the area to seek alternate routes.

There is currently no estimated time for the roadway to be cleared and for eastbound SR 18 to reopen.

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

©2026 Cox Media Group