Landlines will be down in Clallam, Grays Harbor, portions of Jefferson County for construction

Landlines are expected to be down starting midnight on Feb. 19 as construction requires fiber lines to be moved.

Peninsula Communication is informing residents of Port Angeles that their landline service will be out starting at midnight on Wednesday.

This is to allow a major fiber line to be moved as part of road construction.

This will affect the ability to make calls, including 911 calls, between midnight and 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Peninsula Communication said that Lumen’s outage will impact “most if not all” copper landline phones in Clallam, Grays Harbor counties and portions of Jefferson County.

Those affected can still use cell phones, which can still be used to call or text 911 emergency services, say Peninsula Communication.

2/18/25 2:26 pm. Lumen reports that they are moving a major fiber line due to road construction, which will impact your... Posted by Peninsula Communications on Tuesday, February 18, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group