Lakewood man faces felony charges for death threats against Gov. Ferguson

A Lakewood man was charged on Oct. 22 with allegedly making multiple death threats toward Washington Governor Bob Ferguson via comments over social media.

Casey Cutter Patterson, 34, made several “veiled” death threats toward Ferguson that were posted as replies on the Governor’s X account, according to The News Tribune.

After Patterson was arrested on a bench warrant Monday, he pleaded not guilty to the charges the following day, and his bail was set at $200,000.

Pierce County Superior Court Commissioner Barbara McInvaile also ordered a 10-year no-contact order for Patterson, who is currently in custody at the Pierce County Jail.

Lakewood man allegedly captures photos of Ferguson’s home

Investigators revealed that Patterson began to reply to Ferguson’s social media posts while he was the Washington Attorney General in 2023.

Initially, Patterson’s comments were not deemed threatening and were protected under the First Amendment as free speech, but in January 2024, Patterson’s tone shifted.

Patterson allegedly posted photos of the front door of Ferguson’s home several times, accompanied by threatening statements, with a specific March 2024 post being highlighted.

“Hey Bob, here’s your frequent reminder that you actually have no power over the people,” Patterson posted, according to The News Tribune, citing court documents. “The constitution limits you, not us. We have the right to alter or abolish our government when it no longer serves us. Here’s a picture of a quaint front door to help you sleep at night.”

Patterson’s threatening behavior continued, as he allegedly posted the photo of Ferguson’s front door four times over 19 days.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) Criminal Investigations Department previously claimed it was unknown if Patterson took the photo himself, but it was later determined that he did allegedly capture the image of Ferguson’s front door.

A WSP lieutenant contacted Patterson on March 24, 2024, stating that his social media behavior had raised concerns.

“Mr. Ferguson does not want to be contacted, followed, tracked, or monitored in his personal life,” the lieutenant reportedly said, according to The News Tribune, citing court documents.

Patterson claimed he did not make any threatening statements toward Ferguson, and did not post or reply on the Governor’s pages for a long time after speaking with the lieutenant.

Threatening messages return months later

The concerning statements returned in November 2024, when Patterson allegedly replied to an account not affiliated with Ferguson, stating that he would continue using photos of the Governor’s front door.

“I know he’s worried about his address, which is public information,” Patterson said, according to The News Tribune, citing court documents. “He had WSP contact me for tweeting a picture of his front door. I’m going to keep tweeting it.”

Court documents revealed that Patterson allegedly continued to post photos of Ferguson’s door, or posts disclosing his address, through the end of 2024 and into 2025.

Another August 2025 post that raised concerns was Patterson allegedly uploading a photo of an AR-15, which was followed up with an Oct. 2 statement alluding to Ferguson’s security detail.

“I’d like to remind you that we have more guns than you and your WSP PSD, and we know where you live,” Patterson posted, according to The News Tribune, citing court documents.

Detectives pursued an arrest warrant for Patterson, alleging that his statements had escalated in severity and posed a legitimate threat to Ferguson.

Court documents noted detectives opted to move forward with an arrest warrant due to the possibility of Patterson resorting to physical violence in response to a court summons.

Patterson does not have any prior convictions, according to The News Tribune, citing court records.

