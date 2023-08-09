Lakewood community gathers to help families after fire destroys 9 homes and kills 2

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The city of Lakewood is still reeling after a fire killed two people and destroyed nine homes on August 4. Community leaders along with the Red Cross met at a community meeting Tuesday to provide updates on the fire and the help they’re providing for the victims.

Daniel Wirth, from the Red Cross, said they’re doing everything they can to get the victims back on their feet.

“We met with all the family members over the weekend and we’re continuing to work with our partners and plan on meeting with the families this week to help them on the road to recovery,” Wirth said. “We provided some immediate financial assistance to them, some care and comfort and hope, and are working to help them out with the recovery.”

Wirth said the people who lost their homes are now staying with loved ones. Fire Chief Jim Sharp said investigators are working with the Lakewood Police Department to determine what caused the fire.

“They’ve been on site since the fire on Friday and they’re trying to get to the bottom of what may have actually caused the fire and how it started,” Sharp said.

He also said that the wind and the dry conditions were a big factor.

“When they get started on a day like that where it’s extremely hot with a lot of wind, it can move very quickly and that’s what happened,” he said.

