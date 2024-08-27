Lake Stevens veteran honored for dedication to country and community

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Lake Stevens veteran, Charles Hoisington, and his service dog, Dodger, were honored for their dedication to country and community in the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) #StillServing campaign, according to a release published Tuesday.

The national VFW #StillServing campaign recognizes veterans who continue to serve in their community after the military.

The VFW said Dodger was a gift from Northwest Battle Buddies.

Before Dodger came into his life, Hoisington described himself as a recluse who was filled with anger, fear, and loneliness. He said Dodger gave him a sense of purpose and the strength to venture out in public.

The VFW said, that because of Dodger, Hoisington rejoined the VFW and helped sign the charter for a new VFW Post 12228 in Stanwood. Hoisington also attended the VFW State Convention this summer.

Hoisington gave full credit to Dodger for enabling him to #StillServe with the VFW. He said he gives back because he now has something meaningful in his life which makes him want to reach out and help other veterans.

