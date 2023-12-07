Lake City homeowners wake up as four robbers enter their bedroom, ransack house

LAKE CITY, Wash. — A pair of Lake City homeowners woke up to find several robbers in their bedroom Saturday morning.

Police say they arrived in the 2000 block of Northeast 135 Street around 7:00 a.m. and spoke to the two robbery victims who were not hurt.

The two 30-year-old homeowners say it started when four men wearing ski masks and black clothing broke into their house. Two of them had guns.

The robbers then yelled at the homeowners and forced them into the living room.

Officials say the victims were guarded by one man while the other three ransacked the home.

The suspects also threatened to kill the victims multiple times if they did not hand over phone passwords and other sensitive information.

Before leaving, robbers demanded that the victims did not call the police, cancel any cards, or lock any electronic devices. The robbers escaped from the home in a silver sedan.

The stolen vehicle was found around 2:30 p.m. in the 14300 block of 17 Avenue Northeast.

If anyone has information, you are asked to call the SPD’s Violent Crime Tips Line at (206) 233-5000.

