Lacey police share video of multiple shoplifting arrests in one day

LACEY, Wash. — Lacey Police Department shared a video of a montage of six shoplifting arrests all on the same day, April 24.

Out of the six theft arrests, two also had outstanding warrants, two had narcotics on them, one had already been trespassed, and one was also booked for obstruction.

Lacey PD reminded the public that they do book on all thefts, along with the hashtag “#DontStealStuffInLacey.”

🚓Last week our patrol officers made SIX shoplifting arrests in just a few hours. We do book on ALL our thefts, so #DontStealStuffInLacey! 😒 Great job patrol! 🚨🚓 #LaceyPD pic.twitter.com/HkqMCWcsRB — Lacey Police (@LaceyPolice) May 1, 2024

