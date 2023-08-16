Local

Lacey police recover stolen water truck

Lacey police recovered a stolen water truck. (Lacey Police Department)

LACEY, Wash. — This Puget Sound heatwave is no joke. On Tuesday a water truck was making a delivery at Walmart when it was stolen.

“Yep. The whole truck. Stolen,” said the Lacey Police Department.

Fortunately, police were able to find it a short time later and arrested the suspected thief.

