LACEY, Wash. — The Lacey Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two men who they say were caught on video trying to steal a car in Lacey.

The video shows the men allegedly driving up in a black SUV while trying to steal a Kia from College Glen apartments.

If you have any information, police ask that you call (360) 459-4333 and reference case 2023-5616.





