Lacey police ask for help finding bus stop assault suspect

LACEY, Wash. — The police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect of a bus stop assault in Lacey.

According to the Lacey Police Department, the man in question assaulted a random citizen, unprovoked, at a bus stop in the 4700 block of Corporate Center Drive Southeast.

Anyone with information is asked to call (360) 704-2740 and reference case 2024-2758.

🚨Do you know this man?🚨He assaulted a random citizen, unprovoked, at a bus stop in the 4700 blk of Corporate Center DR SE 😳If you have any information, please call us at: (360) 704-2740 and reference case 2024-2758. #FindEmFriday #PleaseHelp #LaceyPD pic.twitter.com/abfRxrvQLt — Lacey Police (@LaceyPolice) May 31, 2024





