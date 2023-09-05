Lacey man shot in new bodycam footage allegedly told 911 he was going to kill someone

LACEY, Wash. — Newly-released body camera footage from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office shows the moments leading up the shooting of a man who had called 911 threatening to kill someone.

The video shows a deputy shooting a man after he had called 911 and told the dispatcher that they needed to come before he killed someone.

On July 4 two deputies arrived in the 7500 block of 14th Avenue Northeast near a Walmart in Lacey, when a man came out of his house and attacked them with what the sheriff’s office says was a weapon. One of the deputies then shot the man while his wife stood in the driveway.

After that, detectives from Grays Harbor County, Mason County, and Washington State Patrol arrived to help investigate the shooting as the suspect was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital.

The man was booked on two counts of assault. He was released three days later on his own recognizance after authorities decided that he was not an immediate risk to himself or others and that “there was no legal reason to detain him.”

The edited video is available on the TCSO YouTube Channel. However, KIRO 7 warns that this video may be inappropriate for certain viewers and contains graphic content.









©2023 Cox Media Group