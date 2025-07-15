Lacey firefighters save small puppy from fentanyl overdose

LACEY, Wash. — A small puppy is getting a second chance at life thanks to the quick thinking of Lacey firefighters.

Lacey Fire District Three says one of its crews found the puppy unresponsive inside a car with fentanyl.

They administered a small dose of Narcan and revived it.

“It’s not every day we use Narcan on a four-legged patient—but our teams are ready for just about anything,” the department shared.

Narcan is a brand of nasal spray treatment designed to rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

