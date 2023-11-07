Labor Dept. recovers $114K from Kent painting business after dozens of workers denied overtime

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A Kent painting services company was ordered to pay more than $100,000 after an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor.

An investigation by the department’s Wage and Hour Division found T’s Pro-Painting purposefully denied 49 employees overtime rates for hours they worked exceeding 40 hours in a work week.

Investigators also found the company didn’t keep time records for all of its employees.

The Labor Department recovered $114,000 in back wages and damages for the workers.

“The U.S. Department of Labor is determined to protect the workers’ rights to receive the full amount of their earned wages, including overtime rates when required,” said Wage and Hour District Director Thomas Silva in Seattle.

©2023 Cox Media Group