You can get out this Father’s Day weekend for some coastal salmon fishing. Saturday was the opening day of ocean fishing at La Push and Neah Bay.

Ilwaco and Westport will also open up next Saturday.

Fishing runs through September 30.

The Pacific Fishery Management Council approved a recreational Chinook catch quota of 39,000 fish. That’s up from last year’s quota of 27,000.









