As Kshama Sawant steps down, new faces compete to represent Seattle’s District 3

SEATTLE — A businesswoman with extensive ties to the Central District. A transportation advocate and longtime First Hill resident.

Seattle City Council election preview: Voters set for city hall overhaul

That’s the choice for voters in Seattle City Council’s District 3 race. This is also first election in a decade without firebrand Kshama Sawant, and that means someone new will soon represent the diverse district.

“I was the first to announce January 16, on a Monday,” said 39-year-old Joy Hollingsworth.

“It’s Martin Luther King Day,” she added. “And that was really important to us to have it on that day.”

“I am laser focused on delivering results,” said Alex Hudson, also 39. “I’m a cancer survivor, and so for me, every day is a bonus.”

District 3 stretches from I-90 and Martin Luther King Junior Way South to the eastern shore of Lake Union.

Both Hollingsworth, a businesswoman from the Central District, and Hudson, a transit and homeless advocate from First Hill tout their deep ties to the community.

“I’ve spent my whole career just delivering results,” says Hudson, “making transit free for every kid in Washington, building homeless shelters, making our parks and streets better. And so, that is experience -- experience in making government work for people.”

“And we want to solve problems,” Hollingsworth says. “We want public safety to be better. Homelessness to be better. We want a home for our kids. They want Seattle to feel like a home, and I know what that feels like growing up here. I believe we can rebuild that at City Hall.

District 3 voters will have their say on November 7.

©2023 Cox Media Group