Kraken’s team dog taking some time off from crowds

Kraken fans will have to wait to see their favorite dog.

Team dog, Davy Jones, will be taking some time off as he works to get better with crowds, according to the Seattle Times.

Davy is an almost two-year-old husky rescue training to become a therapy dog, said the Kraken.

He was a big hit in the team’s first year but started to show signs of anxiety this last season. So the team scaled back his public appearances.

That means, for the time being, he’ll spend more time cheering from home and not at the games.

The team shared this video when Davy was first introduced:

INTRODUCING THE GOODEST OF BOYS & THE FIRST-EVER TEAM DOG OF THE #SEAKRAKEN - DAVY JONES! 🐾



In partnership with our friends at @CanidaePetFood, we’ll share Davy’s journey as the four-month old husky rescue trains to become a therapy dog. pic.twitter.com/N5qJ2ZxAq4 — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) January 17, 2022

©2023 Cox Media Group