Kraken smash Capitals 4-1, extend winning streak to 8

Joey Daccord made 25 saves, Tye Kartye ended a lengthy goal drought and the Seattle Kraken won their eighth consecutive game, beating the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Thursday night.

Alex Wennberg and defensemen Justin Schultz and Adam Larsson also scored for the Kraken, who tied the longest winning streak in the three-year history of the franchise and are 10-0-2 in their past 12. Now on the longest active winning streak in the NHL, Seattle hasn’t lost since before Christmas, a run that included Daccord posting a shutout in the Winter Classic at the home of Major League Baseball’s Seattle Mariners.

Daccord, in his first full season in the NHL, improved to 7-0-0 in his past eight games, with a 1.14 goals-against average and .966 save percentage over that span. He has gotten the bulk of the work in net since Philipp Grubauer went down with an injury and could play three more times on this road trip.

