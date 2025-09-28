Known domestic violence suspect arrested in Thurston County

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) says a convicted felon accused of violating a domestic violence order was arrested on Saturday night.

Thurston Sheriff Derek Sanders said the man was also wanted for leading two agencies on high-speed chases in Lewis and Thurston Counties, as well as various other warrants.

The Department of Corrections issued warrants for felony escape, assault with a deadly weapon, and unlawful possession of a gun, with a history of assaulting law enforcement, Sheriff Sanders posted on Facebook.

Deputies arrested the man on Saturday night without incident.

Deputies arrested the man on Saturday night without incident.

