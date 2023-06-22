Kitten gets name ‘Stuckey’ after firefighters rescue it from truck in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — Engine 334 from Valley Fire rescued a kitten after it got stuck in a truck in Auburn on Wednesday.

Firefighters were in the Lea Hill neighborhood when they found the kitten in a “precarious position with its head wedged into the hinge of the passenger door of a pickup truck,” said Valley Fire.

Along with being stuck, there was a hinge pushing on the kitten’s neck. The crew decided to carefully remove the door by unbolting it from the hinges to safely rescue the kitten.

Crews were able to remove the door and rescue the kitten with no obvious injuries. The kitten was put in a carrier and left with the truck owner who said he was going to temporarily name it “Stuckey”.

