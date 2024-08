The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is asking for the public’s help locating a suspected hit-and-run driver, according to a post on social media Wednesday.

KCSO says the suspected hit-and-run driver collided with a cyclist on Tahuyeh Lake Rd. Tuesday evening. The cyclist sustained serious injuries.

The truck is a white or silver Ford or Dodge, according to KCSO.

Anyone with information or dashboard camera video is asked to call 911.

©2024 Cox Media Group