The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying women accused of shoplifting

SILVERDALE, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public help in identifying two women who they say are connected to a shoplifting incident at a Sierra Trading Post.

The surveillance footage shows two women walking into the Silverdale store around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 4.

The Sheriff’s Office says that the footage shows the two women filling up their cart with items before walking right out of the store without paying.

If you recognize either of the women from the video the Sheriff’s Department asks that you email KCSOTips@kitsap.gov.





