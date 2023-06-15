Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office asking for videos or pictures of Horseshoe Lake Park shooting

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any videos or pictures of a shooting and a fight that happened at Horseshoe Lake Park on June 7.

The Sheriff’s Office said gunfire broke out around 6:30 p.m. as the park was full of people enjoying the warm weather. No one was hurt but many people had to take cover to avoid around 10 rounds that were fired. Several cars were hit by bullets.

The Sheriff’s Office also said that moments before the shooting, a small group of people were fighting near a swing set in the park.

The suspect sped away and deputies are still looking for them.

Anyone with videos or photos is asked to reach out to detectives by calling 911 or emailing KCSOTips@kitsap.gov.

©2023 Cox Media Group