Kitsap County opens several cold weather shelters amidst freezing conditions

Kitsap County has opened several cold weather shelters as freezing temperatures hit the region Tuesday and Wednesday.

The shelters provide a safe overnight refuge from hazardous weather conditions.

From 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. (except the noted Kingston location below), guests can check in until 9 p.m. If no guests have checked in by 9 p.m., the location will close.

The locations are as follows:

Port Orchard United Methodist Church, 725 Kitsap St., Port Orchard | Open: Mar. 5 & 6, 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Silverdale Community Church, 9982 Silverdale Way, Silverdale | Open: Mar. 5 & 6, 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Village Green Community Center, 26159 Dulay Rd Ne, Kingston | Open: Mar. 5 & 6, 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

Transportation can also be arranged to the closest center by calling 360-373-3000.

More information can also be found at kitsapdem.com.

©2024 Cox Media Group