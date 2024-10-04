KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — A Kitsap County man’s vehicle was damaged from an explosion after a suspect allegedly placed a bomb underneath it.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office looked into the incident on Grover Lane Northwest in Bremerton on Thursday just before 4 a.m.

They found a 2005 black Mercedes with damage near the trunk.

Kitsap County man’s car damaged from explosion after suspect allegedly places bomb underneath it

Investigators said the vehicle owner told them that a suspect placed a black box with red flashing lights under the vehicle, near the gas tank.

Detectives said the vehicle appeared to be targeted.

“I heard the explosion. Shook my table and my garage. Pretty much shook me out of my chair,” said Kylee Presley, a neighbor. “I panicked because it was so close. It was literally in my backyard. My house is right there.”

“Somebody knows what they’re doing and that’s even more scary,” she added.

As the owner tried to confront the suspect, the device detonated, just feet away from him, Eduardo Pulido, the vehicle’s owner, told KIRO 7 News.

“I tried to catch the guy because I saw the guy get under my car,” he shared. “I was in my truck talking to my friend. She said ‘Look. Somebody is putting something under your car.’”

Pulido noticed a Silver Honda parked in his neighbor’s driveway, he said. A man left the vehicle and walked toward his Mercedes.

Kitsap County man’s car damaged from explosion after suspect allegedly places bomb underneath it

“I jumped from my truck to see what’s going on. It was quick. It explodes,” he said. “Throw that thing, get in the car, and my car explodes right away, and they take off.”

Pulido told KIRO 7 News that he did not get a good look at the suspect since it was dark outside.

He’s unsure why this happened to him, he added.

“I don’t do anything to anybody, especially kids are here. My family, my brother are here. And somebody came and put a bomb in my car,” Pulido said.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office told KIRO 7 News there are currently not a lot of details on the suspect.

The sheriff’s office, Washington State Patrol, and the FBI are investigating the incident.

©2024 Cox Media Group