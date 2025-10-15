Kitsap County man arrested for illegal gun possession after domestic violence call

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — A man was arrested for illegal gun possession after calling deputies to report a domestic violence incident.

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call from the 39-year-old man following an argument with his girlfriend.

He said she assaulted him by scratching his face during the dispute.

After further investigation, deputies determined the scratch was the result of the girlfriend defending herself.

They also interviewed the 40-year-old girlfriend involved.

During the investigation, deputies found the man had a gun in the residence.

As a convicted felon, he isn’t allowed to have a gun.

He was arrested and booked into the Kitsap County Jail on charges of illegal gun possession and domestic assault.

