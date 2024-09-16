Kitsap County detectives investigate homicide, suspect in custody

Kitsap County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a homicide in the 2400 block of Northlake Way, according to the department.

The suspect is in custody, and authorities have confirmed no ongoing threat to the public.

As the investigation continues, Northlake Way will remain closed between Lebers Lane and Taylor Road for several hours.

The Central Kitsap School District has also been notified of the road closure to ensure minimal disruption.

More details regarding the investigation are expected to be released later Monday.

