Kitsap County deputies looking for 2 grinches who allegedly stole car filled with gifts

SILVERDALE, Wash, — Kitsap County deputies are looking for two thieves who stole a car filled with expensive gifts and electronics on Friday.

The theft happened on December 8 around 4 p.m. at the Target in Silverdale, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

KCSO said a woman was in town from Chicago visiting her mom. She was shopping for around 30 minutes and then went to the parking lot where she had left her parked rental car but couldn’t find it. She also couldn’t find her keys.

She thought she locked the car but said she could’ve left the fob in the car as she left her purse and only took her phone inside. She also said she could’ve pulled her phone out of her pocket while she was in the store, and the fob could’ve fallen out

She notified Target’s loss prevention department and KCSO. She explained there were several items in the car, as she had been shopping all day for her mom’s new place.

The items stolen were:

A Michael Kors (RED) tri-fold wallet, cash, and an Illinois driver’s license.

Two credit cards.

Various household items.

An Insignia TV.

Two iPads, along with a Versa Slim iPad case, and an iPad Keyboard.

Two Macbook laptops.

Two iPhones.

Accent furnishing, decorative pillows, and a storage organizer.

KCSO has information for two suspects.

The first suspect went into Target around 3:19 p.m. and the second suspect was right behind him, said KCSO. They walked around the store separately but were seen leaving together. Around 3:28 p.m., both suspects left the store and got back into the CRV they showed up in.

The second suspect got into the driver’s seat and the first suspect got into the passenger seat. A surveillance video shows them driving through the parking lot, past the Corolla, then circling back.

Suspect one walked over to the Corolla’s driver’s door. The video then shows the rear lights light up and pull forward. The Corolla was last seen eastbound on Randall Way toward Applebees.

If you have any information, email the Kitsap Sheriff’s Office at KCSOTips@kitsap.gov.

