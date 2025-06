TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Fire Department said a kitchen fire caused a Fircrest home to go up in flames over the weekend.

It happened Saturday evening, just before 5:30 p.m.

Several people called 911, saying they saw smoke on Crestwood Lane.

When crews arrived, they saw it too.

Tacoma Fire told KIRO 7 News that the fire was started by some kind of electrical failure.

It’s unclear whether it was an appliance that malfunctioned or faulty wiring.

No one was hurt in the fire.

