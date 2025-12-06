KIRO 7 kicks off annual toy drive with major support at Issaquah Fred Meyer

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Countless people came together on Friday to help out with the annual KIRO 7 Cares toy drive.

Person after person paid a visit to the KIRO 7 crew and Salvation Army box truck at the Issaquah Fred Meyer to donate, whether it was one toy, a cartful or more.

It was the first time donating for some; others make it a yearly tradition.

“I think it’s super important to care for the people that you don’t know, and this is a perfect way to do that,” Pete Peterson said, who donated early in the afternoon.

The giving happened in the community and at KIRO 7’s studio. A phone bank staffed by local businesses and organizations fielded calls all day.

Others paid a visit to the store to hand over toys or put cash in the Salvation Army’s famous red bucket.

Lumen Technologies paid a visit to the KIRO 7 studios to present a $5,000 check to top it all off.

You don’t have to be a major company to make a difference this holiday season, though.

“Give what you can, even if it’s a little bit, because it goes a long way,” Nicole Nakashima said.

Nakashima and her loved ones make giving an annual tradition. This year, they pulled up with a loaded U-Haul to give away.

For the last six years, she’s collected donations from her friends, family and coworkers to make a difference in the community.

“So there are 21 bikes and almost $4,000 worth of toy donations,” she said while showing off the back of her box truck.

She does it all in the hopes that others can have a holiday season as happy as hers.

“For the kids,” Nakashima said. “It is so fun, and it’s also fun to see the giving spirit come out of everybody this time of year.”

If you did not have a chance to get out and donate, it is not too late.

KIRO 7 will be accepting new and gently used toys at its Belltown office on Monday.

