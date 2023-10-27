KIRO 7 asks experts how you can prepare for upcoming freezing temperatures

SEATTLE — Parts of Western Washington will see freezing or close-to-freezing temperatures through the weekend.

KIRO 7 spoke with experts at McClendon’s Hardware to find out how you can prepare for the cold weather.

Carvin Travis, an employee, says that right now you should be sure that your pipes are insulated so that they won’t freeze. He said this is crucial because if your pipes do freeze, you’ll be out of the water and could end up having to pay an expensive plumbing bill.

“Make sure they’re insulated first of all, make sure they’re able to have the pipes where they’re not going to be frozen outside, especially with the hydrants. There are cuffs you put on the faucet and everything to keep them from freezing,” Travis said.

He also said it would be a good idea to get a portable heater for warming up individual rooms or small spaces. Travis also recommends buying window insulation to keep the heat in and the cold out of your home.

One customer told KIRO 7 she comes to the store every year to buy window insulation.

“I came in because I have a lot of windows in my house and it’s starting to get a little bit cold outside. So the last couple of years, I’ve put this window insulation on and I would say it just [takes the edge off] the cold a little bit so it doesn’t feel freezing in my house,” Monique Wise-Price said.

Travis also said that even though most of us won’t see snow in the coming days, it’s important to have ice melt and snow shovels ready to go for when it does happen.

