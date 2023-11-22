Kirkland police looking for bank robber on the loose

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The Kirkland Police Department is asking people to avoid the Totem Lake area while they look for a bank robbery suspect.

KPD first posted about the bank robber on Tuesday at 4:45 p.m.

Police are searching for the suspect on Northeast 132nd Street from 124th Avenue Northeast to 132nd Avenue Northeast. Also from 124th Avenue Northeast to Slater Avenue on Northeast 124th Street.

The area is near Totem Lake Village, past Evergreen Hospital.

KPD is asking people to use alternate routes.

“Officers will also be collecting evidence in the area. This is an ongoing investigation. Thanks for your patience,” said KPD at 6:37 p.m.

©2023 Cox Media Group