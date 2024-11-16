Kirkland police investigating deadly rollover crash that killed 92-year-old driver

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Officers with the Kirkland Police Department investigate a deadly rollover crash that killed a driver Friday morning.

According to a press release from the department Friday, around 6 Friday morning, officers went to a rollover crash that involved one car and driver near 98th Avenue NE in the Juanita neighborhood.

Police and paramedics with Kirkland Fire went to the scene and found a 92-year-old person injured. They tried to save their life, but the person died.

Preliminary reports indicate that the driver was traveling southbound on 98th Avenue NE and crashed into a center island light pole, causing the car to flip over.

The Kirkland Police Traffic and Critical Incident Response Team went to the scene to investigate the incident. Also, the King County medical examiner is investigating any underlying conditions that may have caused the person to crash.

This investigation remains ongoing, and no further details are available at this time.

