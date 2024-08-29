Kirkland Police interrupt sexual assault at Juanita Beach Park

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Kirkland Police officers interrupted a sexual assault in progress at Juanita Beach Park Wednesday evening.

They were called to the park at 9703 NE Juanita Drive at 5:30 p.m.

When they arrived, the found both the female victim and the male suspect.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be examined.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the King County Jail for investigation of second-degree rape.

“Sexual assault is a grave and unacceptable crime that impacts individuals and communities deeply. The Kirkland Police would like to recognize the quick actions of the witness who called 911, which helped lead to police making the arrest,” Kirkland Police said in a news release.

