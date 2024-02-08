Kirkland police arrest man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of Pokémon merchandise

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Kirkland police arrested a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in Pokémon merchandise from an apartment storage locker.

At about 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 23, an officer with the Kirkland Police Department spotted a white pickup truck with a registration that expired three years ago.

When the officer stopped the truck, he noticed the back was full of dry boxes, despite heavy rain at the time.

The boxes had address labels from Pokémon and were addressed to a nearby apartment building in Bellevue.

The driver, Kelly B. Wick, 52, of Lynnwood, was detained as officers went to the apartment the boxes had been addressed to.

The man who was alerted by police discovered his storage locker had been broken into. He accompanied the Kirkland officer to the truck and confirmed the boxes in the back were his.

Wick was arrested and booked into the King County Jail on charges of burglary and criminal trespass.

