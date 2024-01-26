Kirkland party supply store burglary leaves owner devastated

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The owner of a party supply store in Kirkland says she is devastated after the business was hit by burglars on Wednesday night.

Elsa Hile, the owner of H Party Plus, says she first heard about the break-in after getting a 7 a.m. call from her alarm company.

Police told her thieves had smashed the bottom window of her glass door before stealing the cash register, a laptop, and a speaker.

Hile says she is an immigrant from Eritrea who works seven days a week in hopes of building a new life for herself.

“I work seven days a week to make it, and for me to see this it’s so sad, and this is a safe area I thought,” said Hile.

Neighbors are also surprised by the break-in and say it’s uncommon for that area or Kirkland.

“[It’s unusual] to see in this area, usually low crime,” said Alyssa who works at a nearby coffee shop.

Kirkland police will continue to investigate. As for Hile, she is left to pick up the pieces.

“It’s the thinking of doing this, people can hurt people when people are trying to make it, it’s so sad,” she said. “We need to take care of each other not hurt each other.”

There will be police activity in the area of the Inglewood Village 14100 Juanita DR NE. Police are responding to a reported commercial burglary at that location. pic.twitter.com/VHzweqnuO9 — Kirkland Police (@KirklandWAPD) January 25, 2024





