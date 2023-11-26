Kirkland invites you to kick of holidays with ‘unforgettable adventure’ through downtown

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The Kirkland Chamber Of Commerce invites you to kick off the holiday with an unforgettable adventure through the heart of downtown Kirkland.

The Kirkland Holiday Wine, Beer, And Spirits Walk starts on Dec. 1. at 5 p.m.

“Gather your friends, family, and loved ones for a magical evening filled with art, shopping, and, of course, the finest libations,” said a spokesperson.

Visitors will be able to explore exquisite premium spirits at various venues throughout the city while visiting visit Kirkland’s renowned art galleries.

Holiday shopping is also available at a variety of boutiques.

Attendees are first asked to gather at the Heathman Hotel.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the door. All guests must be 21 and older.

